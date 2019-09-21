Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $115.11 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,685 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.81% of 8X8 worth $115,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,514,000 after buying an additional 2,002,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,380,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 8X8 by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after buying an additional 749,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 8X8 by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after buying an additional 488,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

