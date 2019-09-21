Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $56,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.39. 15,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,651. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

