Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of DexCom worth $44,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,116 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $466,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,735.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,081 shares of company stock worth $14,300,370 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 212.07 and a beta of 0.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

