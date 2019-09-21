Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,045,647 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $83,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 243,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,367,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,437,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,871 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,791,000 after purchasing an additional 269,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. 1,474,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,244. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.