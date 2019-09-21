Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 148,654 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,654 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $40,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,847,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,043 shares of company stock worth $3,290,586 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 1,623,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

