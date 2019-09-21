Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 32,883 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of Alaska Air Group worth $65,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,855. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.