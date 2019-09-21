Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 67,938 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 67,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $127,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. 1,602,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup set a $141.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

