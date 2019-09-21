Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 941,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,269,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $7,798,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $4,648,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

