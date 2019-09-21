Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,466 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,550 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,105,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 47.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,698,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,172,000 after acquiring an additional 545,036 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,231,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 166.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,508,000 after acquiring an additional 343,342 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,158,529.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,174,109.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $18,310,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.08. 1,280,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,372. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

