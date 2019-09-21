Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,290 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.33. 3,019,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,230. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

