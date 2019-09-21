Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 183.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,727,806.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 16,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,992,924.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 167,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,986 shares of company stock valued at $55,074,381 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 605,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,339.00 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

