Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 732.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $111.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

