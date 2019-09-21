Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $541,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $4,321,849.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.66. 1,985,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

