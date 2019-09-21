Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,060,882. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 7,792,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,643. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

