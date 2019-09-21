Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 100,000 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,241 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 2.7% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,670,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

