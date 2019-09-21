Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $6,780,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,063,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

