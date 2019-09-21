Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTMN. ValuEngine cut Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 32,639 shares of company stock worth $73,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

