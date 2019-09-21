POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,484. POSCO has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $68.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

