Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires 15,770 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden accounts for approximately 6.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,334,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.67. 78,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $240.33 and a twelve month high of $317.70. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 559.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.81.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price objective on Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.60.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

