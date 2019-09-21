Potrero Capital Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Sailpoint Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.14% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 2.08. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $1,184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $3,767,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

