Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Potrero Capital Research LLC reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up about 2.9% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $153.46.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.98 per share, with a total value of $260,262.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

