Potrero Capital Research LLC Invests $426,000 in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.45% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 44.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 34.6% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 10.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

RMBL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,029. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.97 million.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

