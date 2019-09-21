Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,736 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 447,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.