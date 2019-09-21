Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 48,961 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 400.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 105.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

