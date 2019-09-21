Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,935 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 52,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

