Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,221 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $24.44.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.