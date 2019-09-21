Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.16. 50,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,107. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.