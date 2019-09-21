Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,243. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

