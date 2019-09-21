Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,158. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

