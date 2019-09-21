Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,030,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 124,387 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 303,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.