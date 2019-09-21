Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

IYH traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $204.83.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

