Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,082 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 281,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

In related news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $32,858.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

