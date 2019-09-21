Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 39,405 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

