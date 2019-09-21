Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 136,375 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 165.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. 192,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,230. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.