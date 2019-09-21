Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 652 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.41. The stock had a trading volume of 303,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.72.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

