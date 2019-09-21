ProCurrency (PROC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $174.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $54,395.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProCurrency

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,432,572 coins and its circulating supply is 103,357,691 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

