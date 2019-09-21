Profund Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 394,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,670. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

