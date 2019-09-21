Profund Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Neogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NEOG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. 269,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $91.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $1,075,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.