Profund Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.15.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $330.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $1,379,838. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

