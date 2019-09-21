Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $2,015,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

