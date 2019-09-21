Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,969,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,314,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.67. 2,792,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

