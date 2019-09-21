Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 50.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

