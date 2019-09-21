Profund Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,858,000.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

