Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 440.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAC stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.91. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

