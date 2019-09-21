Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

XTN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. 1,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $68.95.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.