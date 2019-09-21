Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $213,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 124,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

