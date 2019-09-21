Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $223,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Edward Jones cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

