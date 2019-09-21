Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 14,532 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 430,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,348. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

