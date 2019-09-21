Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,553,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares in the company, valued at $34,903,087.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,892.50, a PEG ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.