Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 21,886 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,578 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,806,000. FMR LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in QEP Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,841,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in QEP Resources by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QEP Resources news, CFO Richard J. Doleshek bought 25,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 533,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,108. The stock has a market cap of $980.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

